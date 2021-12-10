Nissan's new EV push to strengthen brand image

The U.S. plan potentially includes bringing Nissan's e-Power hybrid setup to North America. But Uchida said the company is still monitoring customer attitudes toward that technology. Also, e-Power is not included in the company's 40 percent EV target; any e-Power sales would be on top of that.

The majority of models in Infiniti's lineup will also be full-electric by 2030, even as the premium brand continues to offer e-Power and traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Many details remain to be fleshed out. While Uchida said Nissan will be prepared to reach a 40 percent EV ratio, he didn't say how that would be achieved, nor did he describe the 2030 lineup.

"We are not just setting a number of 40 percent. We have a plan behind it," he said. "But it's not the time to say that in the detail."

Even the 40 percent target comes with wiggle room. Nissan has aligned the ambition with the goal set by President Joe Biden to achieve a sales rate of 50 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2030. Uchida said Nissan will adjust its own rollout to match the market's real EV adoption rate.

IHS Markit predicts only a 34 percent U.S. adoption rate for EVs in 2030. Electric vehicle sales in the U.S. were up 88 percent through September and are on pace to set a record in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. But they still account for a minuscule 3 percent of the total market.

Nissan has been disappointed before.

In 2011, the Japanese automaker — then under the leadership of former CEO Carlos Ghosn — thought it could sell 1.5 million EVs cumulatively by 2016, together with its alliance partner Renault. But the alliance missed that goal by 1 million vehicles.

Uchida also declined to say how reliant his strategy will be on a steady flow of government subsidies for EVs. And he is not yet specifying how Nissan will divvy up the ¥2 trillion ($17.73 billion) it plans to invest in electrification over the next five years. About $1.24 billion will go toward developing solid-state batteries on the way to bringing them to market around 2028. But a deeper breakdown will have to wait until the next midterm business plan, Uchida said.

As global automakers race to pile hundreds of billions of dollars into transforming themselves into EV players, Uchida said it is still too early to say what is the right level of funding.

"Our investment of ¥2 trillion — is that over-investing? We don't know. But this is what we think is right as far as our direction is concerned," he said. "But we are talking about the next five years. We will carefully monitor how the market evolves. Then we will adjust to the right level."