Nissan shareholders set to back CEO Saikawa amid fraying ties with Renault

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. shareholders are widely expected to back CEO Hiroto Saikawa at an annual general meeting on Tuesday, extending his tumultuous tenure at an automaker shaken by scandal and the loss of trust with alliance partner Renault.

The automaker will hold its first annual shareholders meeting since the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year, and just days after Saikawa resolved a highly publicized tussle with Renault over Nissan's corporate governance reforms.

Although that maneuvering helped pull the Nissan-Renault alliance back from the brink of crisis, the former Ghosn lieutenant is now faced with the unenviable task of trying to shore up a two-decade-old partnership that many in Japan see as lopsided, deeply inequitable and shot through with mistrust on both sides.

"The most important thing is how to mitigate the damage ... how to strengthen the alliance. I think both companies need to make their best efforts to overcome the mistrust," said a person familiar with Nissan's thinking.

The partnership hit a new low this month when Renault demanded that its chairman and CEO be appointed to newly formed governance committees at Nissan. If not, Renault signaled it would block Nissan from adopting its new governance structure -- effectively ruining months of work by an outside body.

Renault, the smaller of the two, owns 43.4 percent of Nissan after rescuing it from the brink of bankruptcy in 1999. Nissan owns 15 percent of the French company, but without voting rights. That unequal relationship has long been a source of friction.

There has been wide speculation that Renault's governance move was a reprisal after Nissan had abstained from endorsing Renault's planned merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The stand-off was averted when Nissan agreed to appoint Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and CEO Thierry Bollore to its audit and nominations committees, even as Nissan itself will not be represented on those committees.

"Almost a week was spent in negotiations (on the committees) and clearly that would damage trust toward Renault and probably between the two companies," said the person familiar with Nissan's thinking.