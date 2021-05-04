Nissan sells its Daimler stake, following Renault

Transaction expected to yield $1.2 billion for Nissan

Reuters

FRANKFURT -- Japan's Nissan Motor Co. said on Tuesday it was selling its roughly 1.5 percent stake in German carmaker Daimler AG through an accelerated transaction, following a similar move by alliance partner Renault in March.

The French carmaker, with Nissan, had exchanged stakes with Daimler a decade ago to strengthen their industrial partnerships.

Cooperation is continuing, Daimler and Renault said earlier this year, although people close the matter had said larger initial plans never materialized and the cross-shareholdings were no longer deemed necessary.

Investors were guided to expect pricing near Tuesday's closing price of 69.85 euros a share, a bookrunner organizing the deal said.

At that price, Nissan would reap just under 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from the deal.

Daimler shares closed at 72.41 euros a share on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM Defense taps new president, opens N.C. production center
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM Defense taps new president, opens N.C. production center
GM Defense taps new president, opens N.C. production center
Ferrari postpones financial targets despite record orders
Ferrari postpones financial targets despite record orders
Ford, BMW lead $130 million investing round in solid-state battery startup
Ford, BMW lead $130 million investing round in solid-state battery startup
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-3-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive