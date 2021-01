Nissan says all new models in key markets to be electrified by early 2030s

TOKYO -- Nissan said Wednesday all its "new vehicle offerings" in key markets would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of the automaker's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company, which plans to cover markets in Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe, said it will pursue battery innovations, including solid-state batteries, for electric vehicles and further develop its e-POWER hybrid technology to achieve greater energy efficiency.

"We're determined to help create a carbon-neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

Nissan's plans comes as global automakers are pivoting from diesel vehicles to electric and hybrid models, while Japan aims to eliminate sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by the mid-2030s, shifting to EVs, hybrids and fuel cell vehicles.

Japan laid out a green growth strategy last year that included ideas to to help achieve a 2050 carbon-neutral goal.

Japan, where renewable energy accounted for 18 percent in the country's power mix in the year ended March 2020, is in the process of reviewing its energy policy.