Nissan to repair suspension part on nearly 185,000 vehicles

Nissan is conducting a service campaign on almost 185,000 Nissan Altima midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to repair a suspension part that could become corroded and separate.

The campaign will target 176,181 Altimas from the 2013 model year in the U.S. and 8,108 of the sedans from the 2013 and 2014 model years in Canada, a Nissan spokeswoman told Automotive News in an email. The campaign is not a recall, but Nissan will start notifying customers in the fall to bring their vehicle to an authorized dealer for a free repair.

"On some affected vehicles, one of the Rear Lower Suspension Links may corrode and separate at the bushing joint area," a company statement said. "Customers may notice a knocking or rattling noise from the rear of the vehicle or observe large positive camber on the rear wheel(s) if the link separates."

NHTSA began an investigation in 2018 after receiving complaints of parts cracking on the vehicle. According to NHTSA documents, Nissan acknowledges a crack can form in the lower control arm due to stress from normal use of the vehicle, exacerbated by road salt used for ice treatment. Nissan's campaign will focus on "specific U.S. states with high road salt usage," its statement said. Customers in 22 states and Washington, D.C., will be part of the service campaign, Nissan said.

No crashes, injuries or fatalities have been reported as a result of the issue, though NHTSA continues to study it.

"Nissan states that due to low incident rate, high detectability, and low risk of adverse vehicle dynamics, it does not believe the subject control arm failure poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety," a NHTSA report states."