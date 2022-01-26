Nissan recalls more than 790,000 Rogues in U.S., Canada for electrical connector corrosion

The recall affects 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues

Nissan North American
2015 Nissan Rogue

WASHINGTON — Nissan North America is recalling more than 790,000 Rogue compact crossovers in the U.S. and Canada for potential corrosion to the electrical connector under the dash that may increase the risk of a fire.

The affected Rogue vehicles are from the 2014-16 model years. In the U.S., an estimated 688,946 vehicles could be affected, according to NHTSA. Nissan said the recall covers an additional 104,464 vehicles in Canada.

"If water and salt collect in the driver's side foot well, it may wick up the dash side harness tape and enter the connector," according to a defect information report submitted to NHTSA Friday.

Corrosion in the electrical connector may cause issues such as driver's power-window or power-seat failure, an all-wheel-driving warning light notification, battery discharge and thermal damage to the connector.

"In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury," Nissan said in the report.

Nissan said it is aware of three "unconfirmed incidents" in the U.S. that may be related to the issue. The automaker is not aware of any injuries in the U.S.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Automotive News.

The parts supplier was not disclosed.

A repair for the issue is still under study, but Nissan said it expects a remedy to be available in the spring.

Dealers were notified Tuesday of the recall. Vehicle owners will be notified starting March 2.

Tesla earnings surge on record Q4 deliveries
