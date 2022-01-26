Nissan recalls more than 790,000 Rogues in U.S., Canada for electrical connector corrosion

WASHINGTON — Nissan North America is recalling more than 790,000 Rogue compact crossovers in the U.S. and Canada for potential corrosion to the electrical connector under the dash that may increase the risk of a fire.
The affected Rogue vehicles are from the 2014-16 model years. In the U.S., an estimated 688,946 vehicles could be affected, according to NHTSA. Nissan said the recall covers an additional 104,464 vehicles in Canada.
"If water and salt collect in the driver's side foot well, it may wick up the dash side harness tape and enter the connector," according to a defect information report submitted to NHTSA Friday.