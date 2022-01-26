Nissan recalls more than 790,000 Rogues in U.S., Canada for electrical connector corrosion

Corrosion in the electrical connector may cause issues such as driver's power-window or power-seat failure, an all-wheel-driving warning light notification, battery discharge and thermal damage to the connector.

"In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury," Nissan said in the report.

Nissan said it is aware of three "unconfirmed incidents" in the U.S. that may be related to the issue. The automaker is not aware of any injuries in the U.S.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Automotive News.

The parts supplier was not disclosed.

A repair for the issue is still under study, but Nissan said it expects a remedy to be available in the spring.

Dealers were notified Tuesday of the recall. Vehicle owners will be notified starting March 2.