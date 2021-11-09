Nissan posts quarterly profit as sales rebound from pandemic slump

TOKYO -- Nissan on Tuesday reported a quarterly operating profit of 63 billion yen ($560 million) as sales rebounded from a pandemic slump.

The automaker was able to lower incentive payments in the key U.S. market and boost margins in the three months to Sept. 30. because of tight supplies of vehicles due to production cutbacks amid the global chip shortage.

Nissan raised its annual operating profit outlook in a promising sign the automaker is still on track to climb out of the red this year. The automaker raised its forecast to an operating profit of 180 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the fiscal year through March, from 150 billion yen announced in July.

The upbeat forecast comes despite Nissan having to trim production in recent months in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 in southeast Asia that disrupted its access to chips and other key parts.

Resilient demand for cars coupled with a weaker yen are bolstering some Japanese automakers' profitability and Nissan's new outlook underscores confidence from the automaker that these upside factors will continue to offset issues with its supply chain.

Revenue will be 8.8 trillion yen for the fiscal year, Nissan said, compared with its prior forecast for 9.8 trillion yen. Revenue during the latest quarter rose 1.1 percent to 1.9 trillion yen.