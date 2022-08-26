Nissan Motor Co. will ax the Rogue Sport crossover as it focuses on higher-volume models and revamps its lineup for an electric future.

Production of the Rogue Sport will end in December, Nissan told dealers in a memo obtained by Automotive News.

"With the all-new Rogue and recently redesigned Kicks, we will continue to cover this part of [the] market effectively," Nissan Vice President Scott Shirley noted in the memo.

Dropping the Rogue Sport allows Nissan to shift production to higher-demand models such as Rogue, Kicks and Pathfinder.

"We are also able to invest more resources in our current vehicle lifecycles and next-generation products," Shirley noted.

Rogue Sport sales will continue into early 2023, as inventory is available and Nissan will provide parts support through 2033.

The Rogue Sport, sold as the Qashqai outside the United States, shares a platform with Rogue compact crossover. It is slightly smaller, with a different engine, different handling characteristics, and a different target market.