Nissan keeps its eyes on the U.S. prize, but record loss looms

TOKYO — Nissan Motor Co. has declared a five-point plan to revive its flagging fortunes in the U.S., even as it braces for its worst operating loss ever.

The gambit focuses on rolling out new product, improving dealer engagement, boosting brand image, cutting fixed costs and shifting the corporate culture from volume to value.

Nissan has already seen a modest uptick in some benchmarks, such as retail market share, inventory control and net revenue per vehicle.

But the uphill battle to improve Nissan's U.S. business comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer sales and drown the company in red ink.

Gupta: “Well aware” of scale of challenge

COO Ashwani Gupta outlined the U.S. revival strategy last week at the Japanese carmaker's earnings announcement, where Nissan revealed massive operating and net losses in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30.

Nissan predicted it would incur a full-year net loss for this fiscal year, for the second-straight year, and rack up a full-year operating loss that will rock the scales as the company's biggest since 1977, which is as far back as comparable records go.

"As management, we are well aware of the scale of the challenge," Gupta said, citing continued market uncertainty and the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Nissan was struggling with its business turnaround before the pandemic forced factories to shutter and showrooms to close from Beijing to Boston. The company's global sales plunged 48 percent to 643,000 vehicles in its fiscal first quarter, compared with a year earlier.

North America slumped to a regional operating loss of $240.2 million.

The parent company, meanwhile, plunged to a global operating loss of ¥153.9 billion ($1.43 billion), undercut by ¥78.4 billion ($730 million) in special charges from the pandemic and restructuring under the company's new midterm business plan, Nissan Next.

Nissan's nosedive
Fiscal Q1 results (converted from yen)
  Quarter ended June 30 Year-earlier quarter
Revenue $10.89 billion $22.07 billion
Operating profit –$1.43 billion $14.9 million
Net income –$2.66 billion $59.6 million
Global sales 643,000 vehicles 1.2 million vehicles
Source: Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is closing plants, realigning production and trimming models in an effort to cut $2.79 billion in fixed costs to bolster the bottom line. The plan banks on fresh product, such as the redesigned Sentra sedan and Rogue crossover, increasing net revenue per vehicle.

But the plan fights against a nosedive in sheer volume.

Nissan expects its global sales to fall 16 percent to 4.13 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending March 31, with a 24 percent drop-off to 940,000 vehicles in the U.S. The result is expected to be a 22 percent decrease in global revenue and the massive operating and net losses.

Nissan's operating loss is expected to balloon to $4.38 billion in the current fiscal year, from $377.1 million the previous year.

A net loss is expected at $6.24 billion, on par with last fiscal year's loss of $6.25 billion.

But Gupta said there are signs of improvement in the U.S. market, now forecast to account for 23 percent of Nissan's worldwide sales this year.

The Nissan brand's share of the U.S. retail market, for instance, climbed from 4.9 percent in April to 5.4 percent in June, although this year's penetration is still below its level a year earlier.

And net revenue per vehicle for the Nissan brand in the U.S. increased by $700 over the previous year's fiscal first quarter, driven partly by interest in the redesigned Sentra and Versa sedans and the Titan pickup.

Gupta pointed to Nissan's success in the J.D. Power APEAL Study released in July as evidence that the brand's image is changing among consumers. The Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study measures excitement and emotional attachment to new vehicles. The Versa was the highest-ranked small car, and the Sentra was the top compact — edging such stalwarts as the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Jetta. The Maxima was best in class among large cars, while the Armada outranked the GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe to take top honors in the large SUV category.

"It means customers as well as rating agencies have started trusting our products and technologies," Gupta said. "While the impact of COVID-19 remains challenging in the United States, we see a steady recovery and contribution from the U.S. in our quarterly financial results."

