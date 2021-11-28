Nissan to invest nearly $18B for electrification blitz

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the electric pickup concept Nissan has developed.

TOKYO – Nissan Motor Co. will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.65 billion) in the next five years to amp up an electrified vehicle push with 23 new entries worldwide by the end of the decade, the breakthrough development of solid-state batteries and a plan to derive 40 percent of U.S. sales from pure electrics in nine years.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida outlined the targets Nov. 29 while unveiling the Japanese carmaker's new long-term vision, a roadmap called Nissan Ambition 2030.

The presentation included a sneak peek at three fresh concept vehicles that foreshadow the next generation of Nissan's electrification lineup.

The concepts include a compact all-electric pickup truck called the Surf-Out that is envisioned as an outdoorsy activity vehicle. The others are a sleek, bullet-shaped, open-top sporty model called the Max-Out and a squat utility vehicle called the Hang-Out.

All three are envisioned as running on next-generation solid-state batteries, which Nissan said will enable more creative designs and better uses of interior spaces.

Nissan is aiming for a global electrification mix of 50 percent across the Nissan and Infiniti brands by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031. On tap are 23 new electrified vehicles, including 15 new EVs. Nissan will also dial up deployment of its e-Power hybrid systems.

In the next five years, the company plans to introduce 20 new EV or e-Power models.

By the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, Nissan wants electrified vehicles – both hybrids and battery electrics – to account for more than 75 percent of its sales in Europe, more than 55 percent in Japan and more than 40 percent in China. In the critical U.S. market, Nissan sees a longer ramp up; 40 percent pure EVs by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031.