Nissan furloughs U.S. employees to save cash

Even so, the measures being instituted in the U.S. likely won't be enough to reverse Nissan's recent performance.
The initiatives set the tone for the new leadership regime's focus on reforming the business, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.
"Cost cutting is rarely a cure-all, but it shows that Nissan is willing to endure hardships in the short term to ensure the long-term health and viability of the company," Caldwell said.
Nissan declined to make a company executive available for an interview about the cost-cutting memo.
Nissan already has been trimming its sails in North America. This year, the automaker offered buyouts to hundreds of salaried employees in the U.S. and announced plans for 700 job cuts at the Canton plant.
The number of layoffs dropped to 380 following attrition and a voluntary separation program.
Last December, Nissan eliminated 1,000 jobs at two factories in Mexico.
"We have taken a number of measures this fiscal year to try to fix the fundamentals and right-size the business to improve our results," Valls said in the memo.