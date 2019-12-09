Nissan furloughs U.S. employees to save cash

"While we've made some positive progress, Nissan's performance has fallen short of our expectations," Valls said in the memo, obtained by Automotive News.

Valls is attempting to drive performance improvements on multiple fronts at Nissan. But the automaker is slogging through a painful pivot away from years of high-volume fleet sales and a heavy reliance on retail incentives. Nissan Group's U.S. sales fell 16 percent in November from a year earlier. Through November, the automaker's U.S. sales are down 7.8 percent.

The cost-saving measures will affect all of Nissan's U.S. operations, including headquarters in suburban Nashville and assembly plants in Smyrna and Decherd, Tenn., and Canton, Miss. Luxury brand Infiniti and the company's finance arm, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., are included in the cost cutting.

Valls could be sending a message to Japan headquarters that the U.S. business is willing to make financial sacrifices to turn the business around, according to one source familiar with management's thinking, who asked not to be identified.

The source conjectured that Valls may be trying to tell Japan that it needs to step up investment in U.S. marketing and r&d "and be less focused on short-term quarterly profit."