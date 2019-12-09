Nissan furloughs U.S. employees to save cash

Nissan will briefly shut its entire U.S. operation early next month and put employees on unpaid leave to lower cash burn as the automaker's market performance misses expectations.

In a memo to U.S. employees, Nissan North America Chairman Jose Valls said the travel budget will be cut by half.

The company also will close on Jan. 2 and 3, with employees forgoing pay for those days. That decision will mean a 9.2 percent pay cut in January for those paid monthly. Employees who are paid biweekly will not be paid for those two days.

Valls: Need to improve results

"While we've made some positive progress, Nissan's performance has fallen short of our expectations," Valls said in the memo, obtained by Automotive News.

Valls is attempting to drive performance improvements on multiple fronts at Nissan. But the automaker is slogging through a painful pivot away from years of high-volume fleet sales and a heavy reliance on retail incentives. Nissan Group's U.S. sales fell 16 percent in November from a year earlier. Through November, the automaker's U.S. sales are down 7.8 percent.

The cost-saving measures will affect all of Nissan's U.S. operations, including headquarters in suburban Nashville and assembly plants in Smyrna and Decherd, Tenn., and Canton, Miss. Luxury brand Infiniti and the company's finance arm, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., are included in the cost cutting.

Valls could be sending a message to Japan headquarters that the U.S. business is willing to make financial sacrifices to turn the business around, according to one source familiar with management's thinking, who asked not to be identified.

The source conjectured that Valls may be trying to tell Japan that it needs to step up investment in U.S. marketing and r&d "and be less focused on short-term quarterly profit."

Related Article
Nissan's turnaround hinges on product

Even so, the measures being instituted in the U.S. likely won't be enough to reverse Nissan's recent performance.

The initiatives set the tone for the new leadership regime's focus on reforming the business, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.

"Cost cutting is rarely a cure-all, but it shows that Nissan is willing to endure hardships in the short term to ensure the long-term health and viability of the company," Caldwell said.

Nissan declined to make a company executive available for an interview about the cost-cutting memo.

Nissan already has been trimming its sails in North America. This year, the automaker offered buyouts to hundreds of salaried employees in the U.S. and announced plans for 700 job cuts at the Canton plant.

The number of layoffs dropped to 380 following attrition and a voluntary separation program.

Last December, Nissan eliminated 1,000 jobs at two factories in Mexico.

"We have taken a number of measures this fiscal year to try to fix the fundamentals and right-size the business to improve our results," Valls said in the memo.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 10-21-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters