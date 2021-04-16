Nissan to furlough 800 UK workers as chip shortage hits output, report says

TOKYO -- Nissan will furlough about 800 workers at its Sunderland plant in the UK, as output slows there because of a semiconductor shortage , the Nikkei newspaper reported .

The workers, who represent about a tenth of the workforce at the facility, will be asked to stay away until the chip shortage eases and production can increase, the Nikkei said, without saying where it got the information.

A Nissan spokeswoman was not able to immediately comment.

Automakers around the world are struggling with a chip shortage caused by strong demand from makers of smartphones and other consumer electronics amid the COVID pandemic.