Nissan to furlough 800 UK workers as chip shortage hits output, report says

The move could affect roughly a tenth of the workforce at the Sunderland factory

Reuters

Nissan build crossovers at its UK plant in Sunderland.

TOKYO -- Nissan will furlough about 800 workers at its Sunderland plant in the UK, as output slows there because of a semiconductor shortage, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The workers, who represent about a tenth of the workforce at the facility, will be asked to stay away until the chip shortage eases and production can increase, the Nikkei said, without saying where it got the information.

A Nissan spokeswoman was not able to immediately comment.

Automakers around the world are struggling with a chip shortage caused by strong demand from makers of smartphones and other consumer electronics amid the COVID pandemic.

A fire at a Japanese auto chip plant last month has further squeezed supplies.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: GM production pummeled

Nissan plans to cut production at several factories in Japan next month, sources earlier told Reuters.

Nissan builds the compact Qashqai and small Juke crossovers in Sunderland.

Sunderland will become Nissan's only European plant after the brand shuts its Barcelona factory at the end of the year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM, LG Chem to build batteries in Tennessee by 2023
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM, LG Chem to build batteries in Tennessee by 2023
GM, LG Chem to build batteries in Tennessee by 2023
Vingroup eyes second VinFast car plant in central Vietnam, report says
Vingroup eyes second VinFast car plant in central Vietnam, report says
U.S. judge denies Stellantis supplier bid to compel chip supply for Jeep plant
U.S. judge denies Stellantis supplier bid to compel chip supply for Jeep plant
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive