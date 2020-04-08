Nissan to focus on cash flow, better use of assets

TOKYO -- Nissan's priority is to conserve cash while making better use of its assets instead of selling them, COO Ashwani Gupta said, giving an early indication of the recovery plan the automaker is set to unveil next month.

One example is to explore ways to use transmission-making unit Jatco for electrification, Gupta said in an interview on Wednesday with Bloomberg Television’s Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts.

That’s a shift in strategy from the past half year, during which Nissan struggled to find a buyer for wholly owned subsidiary Nissan Trading for $1 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic has added another dimension to Nissan's struggles.

The company's profits are at decade lows, 12,500 jobs are being cut and there has been more than a year of management turmoil following the late-2018 arrest of Carlos Ghosn. The global automobile industry, which was already sputtering, is seeing plummeting demand while factories are being closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

"What is happening today is challenging but it’s not impossible," Gupta said. "Before talking about asset sales, we are focused on how we can capitalize existing assets."

Such assets include not just those from Nissan, but also from Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, the company's partners in a global automaking alliance, Gupta said.