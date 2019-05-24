Nissan eyes $41 million crash test operation near Detroit

Nissan Motor Co. is looking to add a $41 million crash test facility to its suburban Detroit operations in a move that would create 25 jobs.

The automaker's North American unit is in the "final stages of internal review" for the potential project at its technical center in Farmington Hills, Mich., northwest of Detroit, spokesman Chris Keeffe said. Following corporate approval, construction could begin as early as this summer and take 18 months to complete.

"Right now, we're moving right along," Keeffe said. "It's something we think would be great because it would add to the tech center's) assets as a hub for cutting edge r&d."

The center, at 39001 Sunrise Dr. near 12 Mile and Haggerty roads, employs 1,200 and serves as the company's main campus for r&d. In 2002, the building underwent a $38.8 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion that resulted in 260 new jobs.

The city of Farmington Hills is supporting the proposed expansion with an Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate that would result in a $1.9 million tax break over six years, website Hometown Life reported.

Keeffe said the company will provide more project details if executives give it the go-ahead.