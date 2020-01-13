Nissan examines split from Renault, reports say

Nissan has stepped up contingency planning for a possible split from Renault, according to the Financial Times, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The plans include Nissan going it alone in engineering and manufacturing, as well as changes to Nissan's board, the paper reported on Sunday.

Nissan has accelerated the planning since its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan where he was on bail accused of financial crimes to his former childhood home of Lebanon, the paper reported.

Bloomberg also reported that Nissan executives have examined the possibility of breaking away from Renault amid concerns that relations with the longtime French partner have turned dysfunctional.

Since last year, Nissan has been exploring the pros and cons of sustaining the alliance, particularly when it comes to engineering and technology sharing, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Those studies predate Ghosn’s escape from Japan and were preliminary, so no decision has been made, the person said.

It’s unclear how feasible any separation would be given that Renault is Nissan’s biggest shareholder and the French partner has been pushing for a repair of ties.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique held doubts about the partnership enduring when he replaced Ghosn last year. In a French radio channel interview in November, Senard gave Renault and Nissan just months to amend the union. "If in 2020 we don't extract the whole virtuous potential of this alliance, I will consider that I and my teams have failed," he said.

Senard is due to announce several combined projects for the alliance in coming weeks. Nissan’s recently appointed CEO Makoto Uchida has been working closely with Senard on these new projects, Bloomberg said. But even during the Ghosn era, according to people close to Nissan, some engineers were not happy about Ghosn’s push to combine engineering and manufacturing.

Ghosn led Nissan back from the brink following its rescue by Renault in 1999 and held the alliance together as head of both companies. His shock arrest in Tokyo in November 2018 threw the automakers into disarray and brought infighting between Renault and Nissan into the open.

In a press conference in Beirut last week Ghosn said: "What we see today is a masquerade of an alliance that obviously with all the people involved is not going to go anywhere."

Nissan's partnership with Renault has now become toxic, with many senior Nissan executives now believing the French automaker is a drag on its Japanese counterpart, sources told the Financial Times.

Both automakers would likely seek new partners in the event of a full split, the paper said.

Since Ghosn’s downfall, the two automakers have struggled financially — their shares were the two worst performers among major automakers last year — and drifted apart at a time when the costs of electrification and autonomous driving are pressuring incumbent automakers to team up or consolidate.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a holiday in Japan. Renault declined to comment.

Bloomberg contributed to this report