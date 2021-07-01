Nissan, China's Envision will create EV production hub in UK

$1.4B investment adds electric crossover, new battery plant in Sunderland

REUTERS

Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters at the automaker's Sunderland factory that the EV hub is a "demonstration of the renaissance of the British car industry."

Nissan will add production of a new electric crossover and build a gigafactory with its battery partner Envision AESC at its UK plant.

The 1-billion-pound ($1.38 billion) investment secures the future of Nissan's plant in Sunderland, England. Its fate had been hanging in the balance while the UK negotiated the terms of its exit from the European Union.

The battery plant will initially produce 9 gigawatt hours of battery cells, rising to 25 gWh by 2030.

China’s Envision AESC will invest 450 million pounds to build the plant, while the local council will spend 80 million pounds to provide green energy to power it and related companies at the site.

The plant will create 750 jobs and safeguard the jobs of 300 current employees, Nissan said. No date was given for the start of battery production.

Nissan, meanwhile, will invest 423 million pounds in its existing vehicle assembly plant to build a new crossover on the same Renault-Nissan alliance CMF-EV platform as the coming Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane EV crossovers.

Nissan plans to install capacity to build 100,000 units a year for the vehicle, which is expected to be closer to the Juke small-segment crossover in size rather than the Qashqai compact model. Both models are built at the Sunderland factory. The plant  employs about 6,000 people and has an annual capacity of 350,000 vehicles.

Nissan gave no more details about the EV but it could be a replacement for the Leaf battery-powered hatchback, which is also built at the plant.

"This project is the demonstration of the renaissance of the British car industry," Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer, told reporters on Thursday at the plant, which exports 70 percent of its vehicles to the EU.

The investment "will greatly accelerate our efforts in Europe to achieve carbon neutrality," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. "The experience and know-how gained through the project announced today will be shared globally, enhancing Nissan's global competitiveness," he said.

Nissan said its new crossover would be exported to European markets.

Nissan released a teaser image of its new electric crossover that showed a coupe-style silhouette. It will use the same Renault-Nissan alliance CMF-EV platform as the coming Nissan Ariya and electric Renault Megane.

Nissan promised "next-generation vehicle styling, efficiency and battery technology," for the EV without giving a date for production.

The crossover production will create 909 new jobs at the plant, Nissan said.

Envision has also signed a deal with Renault to invest up to 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in a factory in Douai, France, that would create 2,500 new jobs by 2030. 

The Douai plant will have an initial capacity of 9 gigawatt hours in 2024, with the aim of reaching 24 gWh by 2030, similar to the Sunderland plant.

Envision currently runs Nissan's existing battery cell plant in Sunderland, supplying batteries to the Nissan Leaf built at the plant and the eNV200 van. Nissan is closing its factory in Barcelona, Spain, which builds the van, and production of its successor will move to Renault's plant in Maubeuge, France.

Nissan said the new Sunderland battery plant could be enlarged to 35 gWh, suggesting that it could be looking for outside customers, as Renault plans to do at Douai.

The plant will build what Nissan calls a "Gen5" battery cell with 30 percent more energy density, improving range and efficiency.

Britain's automotive industry lobby group SMMT called on Tuesday for a binding target for the country to achieve 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery capacity by 2030 or risk losing tens of thousands of jobs.

Post-Brexit boost

Nissan’s investment also is a boon for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government as it seeks to support the UK's car industry following Britain’s split from the EU. In the rocky period since the referendum, investment in the nation’s vehicle manufacturing plummeted.

Johnson said Nissan's move was "a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly skilled workers in the North East." Nissan said Britain had backed the plan, but did not detail any guarantees or incentives granted.

Stellantis is weighing the closure of its Ellesmere Port plant in England while Honda will shut a factory in Swindon that employs about 3,500 workers.

Automakers with UK factories face additional pressure to ensure an adequate local production network to avoid tariffs when trading with the European Union.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report

