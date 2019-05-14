Nissan CEO expects profits to hit 'rock bottom'

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa warned that his company’s earnings will drop to “rock bottom” before making any improvement but outlined plans to restore global operating profit margin to 6 percent and reboot the flagging U.S. business.

Saikawa’s dour outlook came on Tuesday as Japan’s No. 2 automaker reported a 45 percent plunge in operating profit for its fiscal year ended March 31. Net income dropped 57 percent.

And Saikawa, battling to reform Nissan in the wake of a corporate governance scandal triggered by the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, pulled no punches about the outlook.

Operating profit will erode by another 28 percent to 230.0 billion ($2.08 billion) in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, while net income almost halves again, dropping by 47 percent to an expected 170.0 billion ($1.53 billion), Saikawa said. Operating profit margin will dwindle to 2.0 percent, from 2.7 percent in the just-ended fiscal year.

“We would like to hit rock bottom in 2018 and 2019 and reverse the trend in the following years,” Saikawa said during the carmaker’s financial results announcement.

“Now is the time to take bold action,” Saikawa said.

Improvement by 2022

Looking ahead, Saikawa promised things will improve by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. But he also scaled back initial targets for that period.

Nissan now wants operating profit margin to recover to 6 percent by then, rather than the previous goal of 8 percent. Saikawa is also targeting revenue of 14.5 trillion yen ($130.84 billion) in span, down from an earlier goal of 16.5 trillion yen ($148.89 billion).

In the just-ended fiscal year, Nissan’s revenue slid 3.2 percent to 11.57 trillion yen ($104.40 billion), as global retail volume declined 4.4 percent to 5.52 million vehicles.

To boost results, Nissan will embark on a restructuring program that will cull 4,800 workers worldwide in an effort to generate gains of 30 billion yen ($270.7 million).

U.S. plans, results

In the critical U.S. market, Nisan wants to restore retail volume to a level around 1.4 million vehicles, from around 1.35 million it expects in the current fiscal year.

U.S. operating profit margin stands around 1 percent to 2 percent, Saikawa said. He wants to lift that by 5 percentage points by slashing fleet sales and incentives.

“We want a recovery in the U.S. operation, which used to be a big source of profit,” he said. “In the past, we overstretched to grow our business. Such surgery should be done fast.”