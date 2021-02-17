Nissan to adjust production due to limited parts supply after quake, report says

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. will adjust production in Fukuoka Prefecture this week due to disruptions in parts supplies after an earthquake hit northeastern Japan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The earthquake on Saturday affected supplier Hitachi Astemo, the sources said.

Hitachi Astemo, a joint venture between Hitachi Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., produces parts for car suspension systems at its plant in Fukushima Prefecture that are used by automakers including Nissan and Toyota Motor Corp.

Nissan shortened the operating time of two lines at its Fukuoka plant, which produces Serena minivans, from Tuesday night, and will halt production on Saturday, sources said.

But a Nissan spokeswoman said the automaker was seeing no impact on production so far.

Elsewhere, Toyota said Tuesday it will temporarily suspend production on 14 lines at nine group factories in Japan as some of its suppliers were affected by the quake.

Toyota has halted production due to the shutdown of the Hitachi Astemo suspension plant, the Nikkei newspaper reported Wednesday.

Hitachi Astemo said on Wednesday its plant in Fukushima Prefecture has stopped production since Monday due to a power blackout after the quake, a Hitachi Astemo spokesman said.

The company requires time to inspect the plant for any power-related issues, such as electric leakage, he added. Hitachi Astemo did not say when operations would resume.

The strong quake injured scores of people and triggered widespread power outages.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
S. Korea stock exchange to review Hyundai exec trades after Apple deal reports
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
S. Korea stock exchange to review Hyundai exec trades after Apple deal reports
S. Korea stock exchange to review Hyundai exec trades after Apple deal reports
Ford to only sell full-electric cars in Europe by 2030
Ford to only sell full-electric cars in Europe by 2030
Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal valuing firm at $12 billion, report says
Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal valuing firm at $12 billion, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive