Nissan adds new EV; Mitsubishi unveils sibling model

The five-door, four-seat Sakura gets a 20-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery and 47-kilowatt motor. It covers a range of 180 kilometers (111 miles) based on the WLTC Japan cycle.
Even though the range is meager compared to bigger EVs on the market today, Nissan says the Sakura’s performance is “perfect for daily use” especially in highly urban Japan.
After a 550,000-yen ($4,300) subsidy, the Sakura starts at 1.78 million yen ($13,900), when it goes on sale this summer.
The eK X EV has the same motor, battery and range specifications. Its addition brings an EV passenger car to the Mitsubishi lineup, after the i-MiEV’s phase out. Mitsubishi was an early mover in EVs but has turned its focus to plug-in hybrids in recent years.
The Sakura shares the same sleek, modern styling as the Ariya, sporting the closed grilled and resign shield look for a high-tech feel. Mitsubishi’s gets that brand’s rugged X-shaped front end with the prominent side-facia lighting seen in the redesigned Outlander crossover.
Both vehicles are made at Mitsubishi’s Mizushima assembly plant in western Japan under the companies’ NMKV Co. joint venture for making mini vehicles.
Nissan strengthened its alliance with Mitsubishi in 2016, when Nissan’s then Chairman Carlos Ghosn orchestrated the purchase of a controlling 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi.