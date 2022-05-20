Nissan adds new EV; Mitsubishi unveils sibling model

The new entries join Toyota’s C+Pod 2-seater as the only mini EVs on the passenger market. Mitsubishi also sells a full-electric commercial vehicle called the Minicab MiEV.

The Sakura is Nissan’s first all-electric entry in the segment. Mitsubishi pioneered the technology with the now discontinued i-MiEV, an EV minicar launched in 2010.

Honda said in April it is also developing a new EV platform targeting the mini vehicle segment.

For Nissan, the Sakura is the third pure EV in the lineup after the Leaf hatchback and recently released Ariya crossover. The Sakura is a potential volume player in Japan, helping Nissan deliver on its goal of electrifying 40 percent of its global model mix by 2026.

Nissan is investing 2 trillion yen ($15.6 billion) in the next five years to electrify 23 models by 2030, including 15 full-electric cars, CEO Makoto Uchida said on Friday at the joint off-line ceremony.

Nissan previewed the Sakura with an EV minicar concept at the 2019 Tokyo auto show.