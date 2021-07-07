Nikola shareholders reject executive pay proposal

The decision illustrates shareholders' discontent about Nikola.

Reuters

Shareholders rejected a proposal to pay former Chairman Trevor Milton $159 million in compensation.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Shareholders of Nikola Corp have voted against a proposal to approve compensation paid to its "named executive officers," including $159.2 million to founder and former Executive Chairman Trevor R. Milton, the electric truck maker said on Tuesday.

The decision, although nonbinding, illustrates shareholders' discontent about Nikola, once a high-flying company whose shares tanked over 80 percent from their peak partly due to ongoing probes by regulators and prosecutors.

The compensation, which includes salary, bonus and stock awards, was proposed to a total of six people, including $159.2 million for CEO and President Mark Russell and $79.6 million for Britton Worthen, chief legal officer. The shareholders meeting took place on June 30.

Nikola and some of its executives are facing a series of class-action lawsuits, which allege they made false and/or misleading statements regarding Nikola's business plan and prospects
 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla seeks to overcome recruitment problems at German plant with increased training
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla seeks to overcome recruitment problems at German plant with increased training
Tesla seeks to overcome recruitment problems at German plant with increased training
Hyundai to invest $100 million in battery startup SolidEnergy, report says
Hyundai to invest $100 million in battery startup SolidEnergy, report says
Porsche, Rimac will set up JV to run Bugatti
Porsche, Rimac will set up JV to run Bugatti
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive