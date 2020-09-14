Nikola issues more detailed denial of short-seller's claims

Nikola Corp. issued a lengthier denial of a report last week that claimed the electric truck maker had deceived investors, accusing a short seller of mischaracterizations and distortions.

Hindenburg Research, a short seller whose report sent Nikola shares tumbling last week , made false and misleading statements that were designed to manipulate the market, Nikola said Monday. The Phoenix-based company’s shares pared a decline of as much as 16 percent in pre-market trading.

Nikola said Hindenburg took a comment made by an employee of Robert Bosch, a supplier and investor in the company, out of context and underestimated its capabilities to produce hydrogen for its fuel cell-powered trucks. The Phoenix-based company also said it terminated a former chief financial officer and that his departure was unrelated to the company refunding reservation deposits for its first truck prototype, as Hindenburg suggested.