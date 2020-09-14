Nikola issues more detailed denial of short-seller's claims

ED LUDLOW
Bloomberg

Nikola Corp. issued a lengthier denial of a report last week that claimed the electric truck maker had deceived investors, accusing a short seller of mischaracterizations and distortions.

Hindenburg Research, a short seller whose report sent Nikola shares tumbling last week, made false and misleading statements that were designed to manipulate the market, Nikola said Monday. The Phoenix-based company’s shares pared a decline of as much as 16 percent in pre-market trading.

Nikola said Hindenburg took a comment made by an employee of Robert Bosch, a supplier and investor in the company, out of context and underestimated its capabilities to produce hydrogen for its fuel cell-powered trucks. The Phoenix-based company also said it terminated a former chief financial officer and that his departure was unrelated to the company refunding reservation deposits for its first truck prototype, as Hindenburg suggested.

Shares of Nikola were down 2 percent to $31.51 in early trading Monday in New York.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Navistar rejects offer from VW's Traton, calls it starting point
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Navistar rejects offer from VW's Traton, calls it starting point
Navistar rejects offer from VW's Traton, calls it starting point
GM isn't traveling alone into the EV era
GM isn't traveling alone into the EV era
McLaren mulls sale of headquarters to raise cash
McLaren mulls sale of headquarters to raise cash
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-14-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters