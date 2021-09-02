Nikola, Bosch tie up to build fuel cell power modules

Nikola Corp. said Thursday it signed a deal with Bosch Group to build Bosch fuel cell power modules at the electric vehicle startup's Coolidge, Ariz., facility.

Nikola expects to launch the fuel cell power modules in 2023. The company's shares rose 5 percent to $11.30 in morning trading.

As per the deal, Bosch will supply fully assembled fuel cell power modules and other major components to Nikola, including the fuel cell stack. Nikola will then assemble them at its manufacturing operation in Coolidge.