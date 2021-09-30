Nikola and partner plan to build hydrogen fueling stations

Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies will co-develop hydrogen-fueling stations and explore the use of renewable natural gas.

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Nikola Corp. reached a preliminary deal with Opal Fuels LLC to construct hydrogen fueling stations in North America, part of an effort to develop promised infrastructure critical to the alternative-energy truckmaker’s growth.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies will co-develop hydrogen-fueling stations and explore the use of renewable natural gas, according to a statement Thursday. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. 

“Today marks another important step forward in Nikola’s stated energy infrastructure plans and its focus on providing hydrogen fueling services to customers,” Pablo Koziner, Nikola’s president for energy and commercial operations, said in the statement.

Nikola last month was forced to slash the delivery projection for its debut electric big rigs in half to no more than 50 vehicles because of persistent supply-chain issues. It plans to build its first hydrogen-powered truck in 2023. The Phoenix-based company meanwhile is attempting to distance itself from founder Trevor Milton, who faces federal charges that he made false statements to investors.

Related Article
Nikola loses key executive heading fuel cell development

Nikola shares rose 2.5 percent to $10.88 in morning trading in New York. The stock had tumbled 30 percent this year through Wednesday, while the Russell 2000 Index advanced 13 percent.

The initial focus of the Opal venture will be to serve large private fleets that use their own dedicated fueling systems. Opal has built more than 350 fueling stations for renewable natural gas across North America.

Nikola has said it plans to develop hundreds of hydrogen stations across the U.S. In April it signed a deal to build stations with TravelCenters of America Inc.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Honda unveils SpaceX ambitions with new rocket, space programs
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Honda vertical lift flying vehicle
Honda unveils SpaceX ambitions with new rocket, space programs
GMUltifi-MAIN_i.png
GM to revamp customer experience with Ultifi platform in 2023
Stellantis U.S. headquarters.jpg
Stellantis' Italian manager faces extradition to U.S. in diesel emissions probe
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive