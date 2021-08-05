New Ford vehicles destroyed in Missouri train derailment

Photos and videos of the site shared online by an aerial photographer show Ford F-150s and Transit vans smashed after the train cars came off the tracks.

Wendy Guzman

Dozens of new Ford trucks and vans were destroyed in a train derailment in northeastern Missouri Monday.

Photos and videos of the site shared online by aerial photographer Del Buckman show Ford F-150s and Transit vans smashed after the train cars came off the tracks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol could not immediately find a cause for the derailing.

Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Thursday morning that Ford is aware of the accident and assessing the situation.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Huntington Road in Ralls County. There were no injuries or hazardous material releases. The vehicles are destroyed, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Twitter account.

The vehicles were likely being transported from Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo.

