New China tariffs to hit $75B in U.S. imports, including extra 25% car duty

BEIJING -- China said that it will impose additional tariffs on a total of $75 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest planned levies on Chinese imports.

Some of the countermeasures will take effect starting Sept. 1, while the rest will come into effect from Dec. 15, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Commerce. The new duties mirror the timetable the U.S. has laid out for 10 percent tariffs on nearly $300 billion of Chinese shipments.

An extra 5 percent tariff will be put on American soybeans and crude-oil imports starting next month, and a 25 percent duty on U.S. cars will resume Dec. 15.

Beijing earlier waived a 25 percent duty on light vehicles from the U.S. as part efforts to restart trade talks between the two nations.

Among automakers, Ford Motor Co., Tesla Inc. and Germany’s Daimler AG and BMW AG are the most vulnerable to the additional levies. Ford exports the Lincoln MKC and Ford Explorer crossovers to China, among other vehicles. Jeep and Lexus also ship vehicles to China from their U.S. plants.

BMW and Daimler ship large numbers of utility vehicles from plants in the U.S. to China, while Tesla doesn’t yet make its electric cars in the country. Six of the top ten vehicles exported from the U.S. to the world’s biggest car market are from the two German brands, according to forecaster LMC Automotive.