New China tariffs to hit $75B in U.S. imports, including extra 25% car duty

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

BEIJING -- China said that it will impose additional tariffs on a total of $75 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s latest planned levies on Chinese imports.

Some of the countermeasures will take effect starting Sept. 1, while the rest will come into effect from Dec. 15, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Commerce. The new duties mirror the timetable the U.S. has laid out for 10 percent tariffs on nearly $300 billion of Chinese shipments.

An extra 5 percent tariff will be put on American soybeans and crude-oil imports starting next month, and a 25 percent duty on U.S. cars will resume Dec. 15. 

 

Beijing earlier waived a 25 percent duty on light vehicles from the U.S. as part efforts to restart trade talks between the two nations.

 

Among automakers, Ford Motor Co., Tesla Inc. and Germany’s Daimler AG and BMW AG are the most vulnerable to the additional levies. Ford exports the Lincoln MKC and Ford Explorer crossovers to China, among other vehicles. Jeep and Lexus also ship vehicles to China from their U.S. plants.

BMW and Daimler ship large numbers of utility vehicles from plants in the U.S. to China, while Tesla doesn’t yet make its electric cars in the country. Six of the top ten vehicles exported from the U.S. to the world’s biggest car market are from the two German brands, according to forecaster LMC Automotive.

Photo
BLOOMBERG

The news from Beijing rekindled concerns about the world’s two largest economies and a global growth outlook that’s already looking shaky. U.S. stock futures dropped along with Treasury yields and oil prices. Emerging-market and commodity-related currencies also declined, while havens such as the yen and gold were supported.

The announcement comes as leaders from the Group of Seven nations prepare to meet in France and central bankers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to discuss issues such as the global slowdown. The Chinese announcement was foreshadowed by a tweet from Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a newspaper controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

China promised earlier this week that any new tariffs from the U.S. would lead to escalation and retaliation. The U.S. has said it will increase tariffs on some Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, although President Donald Trump has already delayed some of that increase amid economic turbulence.

After Trump gave the go-ahead earlier this month for 10 percent tariffs on the nearly $300 billion in Chinese imports that haven’t been hit by higher duties, China halted purchases of agricultural goods and allowed the yuan to weaken.

Negotiators have spoken by phone since then and are planning another call in coming days. People familiar with their intentions said earlier that the Chinese delegation is sticking to their plan to travel to the U.S. in September for face-to-face meetings, which may offer a chance for further reprieve.

The U.S. side is still hoping for that visit to happen, with Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow telling Fox Business Network that “hopefully we are still planning on having the Chinese team come here to Washington D.C. to continue the negotiations.”

“I don’t want to predict, but we will see,” Kudlow said on Thursday in Washington.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters