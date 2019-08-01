New 2020 Super Duty 7.3-liter V-8 to produce 430 hp, 475 lb-ft of torque

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.'s newest offering on its Super Duty pickups -- a 7.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine -- will produce 430 hp and 475 pound-feet of torque.

Those figures rank best among V-8 gasoline engines in the category, although Ram's HD diesel engine keeps the overall power crown with 1,000 pound-feet of torque, an all-important measurement for large pickups that generally tow and haul heavy loads.

The new engine will debut on the F-250 and F-350 when the freshened vehicles go on sale this year.

"The 7.3-liter is designed for maximum durability in the harshest environments given that our customers live and work in these conditions every day," Joel Beltramo, Ford's manager for gasoline V-8 engines, said in a statement. "This engine has the largest displacement in its class and is designed to provide benefits in key areas like power, durability, ease of maintenance and total operating costs."

The engine will be mated to a new 10-speed transmission that is based on the gearbox used by the F-150 but upgraded for the larger trucks. F-650 and F-750 will continue to use a six-speed transmission.

The 7.3-liter joins a 6.2-liter V-8 gasoline engine, as well as an updated 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V-8. The automaker did not disclose power figures for the diesel engine.

Ford last redesigned the Super Duty for the 2017 model year, when it shed as much as 350 pounds by switching to an aluminum body.

The midcycle freshening comes as Ford shifts 90 percent of its capital allocation to producing pickups, vans and utilities. By 2020, roughly 75 percent of its lineup will be updated or new.

Ford also said Thursday that its power takeoff feature, which allows customers to mount accessory equipment to the transmission for more power, will come standard with its 6.7-liter diesel engine. It will remain optional on both other engines.