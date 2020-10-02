Musk says Tesla will enter India in 2021

Reuters

BENGALURU, India -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the automaker will enter India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla."

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focused on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and automakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked, "What about India sir?"

"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he said in March 2019.

