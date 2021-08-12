Musk calls Renesas and Bosch’s chip supply ‘problematic’

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk called out two of the world’s biggest suppliers of automotive chips.

CRAIG TRUDELL
Bloomberg

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk called out two of the world’s biggest suppliers of automotive chips for inhibiting the electric-car maker’s production.

“As publicly disclosed, we are operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain ‘standard’ automotive chips,” Musk wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Most problematic by far are Renesas & Bosch.”

Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp. was hit by a factory fire earlier this year that compounded difficulties automakers have had getting the chips they need. Germany’s Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) factory near the city of Dresden in June and said it would accelerate output for auto parts by three months, starting in September.

Representatives for Renesas and Bosch didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

