Most Ford salaried employees to work remotely through June

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. informed U.S. salaried employees Thursday that most of them will continue working remotely through June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes roughly a month after General Motors announced a similar decision.

"The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority," the automaker said in a statement. "With careful consideration of the current environment including local and state requirements, as well as ongoing planning for our work spaces, we have extended the current work arrangement for our North America team working remotely to continue through June."

Most Ford salaried employees have been working from home since mid-March. Ford in recent months has called them in to gather office belongings so it can begin to reconfigure workspaces.

Ford had previously said its work-from-home plans would extend through the end of the year, but executives hinted they would be expanded.