Mitsubishi's Tenn. move to reap fruits of alliance

The automaker said last week it will begin moving from Cypress, Calif., to Franklin, Tenn., in August and complete the move by the end of the year as part of its plan "to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners, to every touch point in a customer's relationship with their vehicle." The proximity to sibling company Nissan will also allow for cost savings, the company said.

Mitsubishi's move accelerates the integration of the two companies after the 2016 bailout of Mitsubishi by Nissan under former CEO Carlos Ghosn, whose ouster on financial misconduct allegations has shaken up the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

"I think what's most important coming out of this is that Mitsubishi is just so happy to be part of the alliance, and I think they are trying to do everything they can to get the most out of it," said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit. "There will be opportunities that haven't even been really mapped right now to have communications go a little bit faster, to find some shared programs they're not even really thinking about right now."

Renault does not hold a stake in Mitsubishi and does not sell vehicles in the U.S., making closer ties between the two Japanese automakers the next logical step ahead of shared product platforms. Mitsubishi dealers have said joint products such as the next-generation Outlander on a Nissan Rogue platform are critical to attracting new buyers to the Mitsubishi brand.