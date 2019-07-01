Mitsubishi's Tenn. move to reap fruits of alliance

More immediate concerns for Mitsubishi might be keeping valued employees during the move.
Mitsubishi said nearly 200 people work at its Cypress headquarters but that some of them would stay behind to represent its western region and parts operations. After Nissan announced in 2005 that it was moving its U.S. offices from Los Angeles to Franklin, more than half of its employees opted to stay behind.
Brinley noted that Nissan was going through a deeper reorganization at the time, and Mitsubishi has already done most of that. Mitsubishi said in the statement last week that 80 percent of its leadership team is new to the company or newly promoted.
Mitsubishi's decision to follow Nissan to Tennessee is yet another loss for Southern California, referred to in 2000 as Motown West for the concentration of automotive brands that based their U.S. operations there. Since then, the brands under Ford's former Premier Automotive Group — Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo — moved back east, Suzuki stopped selling cars in the U.S., and Toyota moved to a huge campus in Plano, Texas.
Left in California are Honda, Mazda, Hyundai and Kia. However, fledgling Chinese brands such as GAC, Karma and Zotye have set up shop in the region.
Mitsubishi's U.S. revival is accelerating, with sales gains for the last six years straight, topping 100,000 vehicles in both 2017 and 2018. Sales through the first five months of this year are up 4.6 percent compared with the same period last year.