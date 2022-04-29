Mitsubishi to U.S. employees: Work from home forever

"This is a critical moment to embrace change, motivate and retain our talented employee base," Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Mark Chaffin told Automotive News last week. "Companies tend to get hyper-focused on customer satisfaction but then lose sight of what it takes to ensure employee satisfaction. We committed to ourselves that we wouldn't do that."

A grand experiment that was forced on corporate America with the onset of the pandemic is gradually becoming the new normal. Several companies are pivoting from a hybrid model to a full remote one as they see greater engagement and productivity from employees unshackled from their cubicles.

According to a Gartner survey of more than 250 executives released in late March, companies estimate that 58 percent of their employees split their time in and out of the office, with 24 percent preferring to work remotely full time.

The high-tech sector led the way in rethinking how and where work gets done. Several brands, including Meta, Slack, Airbnb and Twitter, have adopted remote-first work policies.

Requiring employees to return to work is a "doomed approach," Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield told The Washington Post late last year. "Work is no longer a place you go. It's something you do," Butterfield said.

The auto industry, meanwhile, is being more cautious — watching how hybrid work arrangements affect long-term employee productivity and corporate culture.

Last year, Ford Motor Co. said some of its salaried employees would move to a new hybrid schedule that will continue with remote work even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Toyota Motor North America experienced a measurable productivity increase from its 300-person call center in Plano, Texas, after employees started working from home.

Businesses see remote work giving them new flexibility to go to where the best talent is, rather than expecting new employees to accept the disruption of relocating.