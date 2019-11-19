Mitsubishi picks site near Nissan in Tenn. for new N.A. HQ

Mitsubishi plans to lease 40,000 square feet of office space in the Cool Springs district of Franklin, Tenn., for its new North American headquarters -- just across I-65 from alliance partner Nissan North America.

The company has temporarily occupied another building in Franklin as it transitions from Cypress, Calif., to be closer to Nissan. It invited about 60 of its 250 employees to make the move to suburban Nashville.

"Our move to Tennessee marks the most visible part of the broad and substantive reinvention of every aspect of our business that is underway at Mitsubishi Motors North America," Fred Diaz, the unit's CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi told Automotive News in October that the move presents an opportunity for the company to reinvent its culture.

"It really is a complete reinvention of everything that we do in the U.S., whether it's looking at new organizational structure, whether it's changing job functions based on our new approach to the future of our growth," Jeremy Barnes, senior director of communications for Mitsubishi Motors North America, said at the time.