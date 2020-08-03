Mitsubishi: Cut in N.A., freeze in Europe

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will freeze new product development for Europe and slash fixed costs in North America as part of a strategy to return to profitability in the next fiscal year after the Japanese carmaker booked its fourth-straight quarter of net losses.
The move could result in an eventual withdrawal from Europe, as Mitsubishi’s existing vehicles are no longer able to meet regional emissions regulations there, co-COO Yoichiro Yatabe said during the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings announcement last week.