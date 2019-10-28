For Mitsu, a change of scenery -- and mindset

"As we bring a new worker to the company, maybe someone who has come from a high-tech background, or a smaller company maybe not in the corporate world and they're used to different work styles and different work schedules, we want to make sure we can accommodate all of the people we are trying to attract to the company," said Jeremy Barnes, senior director of communications for Mitsubishi Motors North America.

"It really is a complete reinvention of everything that we do in the U.S., whether it's looking at new organizational structure, whether it's changing job functions based on our new approach to the future of our growth," Barnes said. "Employee culture is going to be absolutely critical."

Examples of the changes afoot for the build-out of the new office space, which Mitsubishi will lease: an open layout without the cubicles that are currently the core of the California office space; collaborative work areas to reduce the scourge of closed-door office meetings; and bottomless cups of free gourmet coffee.

"Something like free coffee seems so simple, and seems such a little thing, but it's not something we currently have at Mitsubishi, and it's one of those things we want to make sure we are offering going forward," Barnes said.