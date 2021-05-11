Mexico scraps GM union vote, cites 'irregularities'

The automaker denies any wrongdoing and said it has retained a third-party firm to conduct an independent review.

DAINA BETH SOLOMON and DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
REUTERS

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's labor ministry on Tuesday said it found "serious irregularities" in a union-led vote at the General Motors' plant in the city of Silao, and ordered the automaker's union to re-hold a vote within 30 days.

The Mexican ministry's move followed pressure earlier in the day by U.S. lawmakers on GM to ensure worker rights at the Silao plant, adding to concerns from global labor advocacy groups.

Mexican officials had previously said that some ballots were destroyed during the vote in April, which was intended for workers to ratify their collective contract.

The ratification is required under a Mexican labor reform to ensure workers are not bound to so-called protection contracts, which are signed behind workers' backs and prioritize company interests.

Such votes are part of the broader effort underpinning promises in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement free trade pact to uphold worker rights.

The ministry said in Tuesday's statement that the GM vote had "violated principles of safety and certainty that should govern every democratic process."

GM has denied wrongdoing and said it condemned labor rights violations. The automaker said it had retained a third-party firm to conduct an independent review

"GM condemns violations of labor rights and actions to restrict collective bargaining. We do not believe there was any GM involvement in the alleged violations or that any government-approved inspectors were denied access to the facility, and have retained a third-party firm to conduct an independent and thorough review," the automaker said in a statement. "The company will cooperate with the U.S. government and the Mexican Labor Ministry and other stakeholders to protect the integrity of the process."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Subaru’s fiscal-year profit plunges by half
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Subaru’s fiscal-year profit plunges by half
Subaru’s fiscal-year profit plunges by half
Nissan, Renault looking for more savings on batteries, de Meo says
Nissan, Renault looking for more savings on batteries, de Meo says
Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy amid U.S.-China tensions, report says
Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy amid U.S.-China tensions, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-10-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive