Mercedes is virtually sold out of EVs

FRANKFURT -- Mercedes-Benz is virtually sold out of electric cars as tight supply chains make it tough for the automaker to keep up with rising demand, CEO Ola Kallenius said.

Asked about comments by rivals, including Volkswagen, that demand for EVs was outstripping supply, Kallenius told the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 conference on Monday: "That's largely true for us as well."

Kallenius said the customer response to the company's EQ family of electrified cars had been "so tremendous that we are doing everything we can to get the cars to the customers as fast as we can."