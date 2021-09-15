Mercedes sees sales stabilizing by year-end despite chip turmoil

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division expects sales to stabilize in the fourth quarter and still aims to generate double-digit returns this year despite disruptions from the global semiconductor shortage.

While chip supply bottlenecks have been exacerbated by recent factory shutdowns in Malaysia, underlying demand for Mercedes luxury cars remains very strong in China, Europe and North America, Daimler CFO Harald Wilhelm said in an interview.

"We currently anticipate a more normal sales volume in the fourth quarter, probably on the level of the first or second quarter, but still far below what we've previously planned for," Wilhelm said.

The unit is still targeting an operating profit margin of between 10 percent and 12 percent for 2021.