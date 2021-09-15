Mercedes sees sales stabilizing by year-end despite chip turmoil

The unit is still targeting an operating profit margin of between 10 percent and 12 percent for 2021.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

While the chip crunch has disrupted production, it has also led automakers to prioritize their most profitable cars, helping to bolster Mercedes's margins to levels not seen in years.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division expects sales to stabilize in the fourth quarter and still aims to generate double-digit returns this year despite disruptions from the global semiconductor shortage.

While chip supply bottlenecks have been exacerbated by recent factory shutdowns in Malaysia, underlying demand for Mercedes luxury cars remains very strong in China, Europe and North America, Daimler CFO Harald Wilhelm said in an interview.

"We currently anticipate a more normal sales volume in the fourth quarter, probably on the level of the first or second quarter, but still far below what we've previously planned for," Wilhelm said.

The unit is still targeting an operating profit margin of between 10 percent and 12 percent for 2021.

Bloomberg

"We currently anticipate a more normal sales volume in the fourth quarter," Daimler CFO Harald Wilhelm said.

CEO Ola Kallenius cautioned this month that the shortage is bound to trigger a significant sales decline in the current quarter and warned supply issues won't entirely disappear next year.

While the crunch has disrupted production, it has also led automakers to prioritize their most profitable cars, helping to bolster Mercedes's margins to levels not seen in years.

The German manufacturer is pushing to retain the current profitability level even as some costs such as travel expenses are bound to creep back up once the pandemic eases, Wilhelm said.

"Our recent results show that we made progress in lowering our break-even point," the CFO said. "We have the firm intention to keep our focus on cost discipline and prove that we can sustain the current margin level."

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Worst-case estimate grows worse

Re-rating potential

Maintaining strong profitability would go a long way toward achieving the desired re-rating of Daimler shares, which also may be due for a boost from the planned separation of Daimler Truck later this year.

Investors are scheduled to vote on the spinoff at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Oct. 1.

Daimler has said Mercedes will retain a 35 percent stake in the truck company. The automaker has pledged to keep the truck shares for three years, though the agreement does include a possible option to divest shares after one year.

While investors and analysts have praised the truck spinoff, Daimler's stock still trades at lower earnings multiples than luxury goods and technology companies.

"The current valuation doesn't fully reflect the potential of the company yet, but it should become visible once the separate listing of the truck unit has been finalized in December," Wilhelm said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nikola showcases German plant nearing first production of electric trucks
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Nikola truck.jpg
Nikola showcases German plant nearing first production of electric trucks
Volvo grille new web.jpg
Volvo Cars gears up for $20 billion stock offering in coming weeks, report says
Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs as exit looms
Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs as exit looms
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive