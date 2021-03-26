Mercedes readies flagship electric sedan with longer-range battery

EQS will be the first Mercedes built on dedicated electric-car underpinnings

Bloomberg

The EQS, shown here, is pictured in road tests. Its battery range will exceed that of the Long Range version of the Tesla Model S.

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a new flagship model it expects to boast market-leading battery range, following through on a pledge to compete in the luxury electric-vehicle segment with top technology.

The April 15 debut of the EQS -- the first Mercedes built on dedicated electric-car underpinnings -- will mark a milestone for the German brand that has been criticized for taking too long to embrace EVs.

Next year, Mercedes will be making eight EVs on three continents, COO Markus Schaefer said in a phone interview.

“We boosted flexibility of all factories worldwide so that we can produce hybrids, fully electric cars and combustion vehicles everywhere, depending on customer demand and individual market developments,” Schaefer said. “It took a while for us to prepare all this, but now it’s time to deliver.”

The more than 435 miles of range Mercedes expects the EQS to achieve in lab testing is another indication Germany’s automakers will have something to say about Tesla's early domination of the EV space.

Volkswagen Group last week announced plans to become the new global sales leader no later than 2025, while BMW forecast battery-car sales will account for roughly half of deliveries by the end of the decade.

Mercedes is in the midst of a fundamental overhaul that will include a painful restructuring of combustion-engine sites that the manufacturer depended on for a century. The revamp has culminated in parent Daimler AG’s plan to spin off its truck operation this year, the most significant strategic move since the company sold off Chrysler.

“The pace of the industry’s transformation is keeping us busy of course, but what’s really key for us now is that we deliver the physical proof points of our strategy in our factories and with our products,” Schaefer said.

The company will flank the compact EQA and EQB with the larger EQS and EQE this year, and make SUV versions of the latter two models at its U.S. factory in Alabama.

The battery range Mercedes has touted for the EQS would exceed the 412 miles that Tesla estimates for the Long Range version of the Model S. The company provides U.S. data on its order website, which can vary from the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure used in Europe and elsewhere.

Mercedes may not have a lead for long. Startup Lucid Motors has said it will sell a version of its Air sedan that offers 517 miles of range, and Tesla has estimated the Model S Plaid+ slated for late this year will get 520 miles.

In any case, the EQS represents progress. Mercedes built its initial EV, the EQC crossover, on a tweaked combustion-engine platform with compromised efficiency. It offers about 280 miles of range.

Schaefer said that going forward, Mercedes will be able to flexibly scale up output of any kind of vehicle. He expects “a steep increase” this year for plug-ins and pure EVs that accounted for 8 percent of deliveries in 2020.

Mercedes will be able to meet demand if consumers embrace EVs faster than expected, Schaefer said. The company has forecast that half its deliveries will be plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars in 2030.

The automaker also is open to sharing components or electric-car underpinnings with more peers in addition to Aston Martin Lagonda if the cooperation is mutually beneficial, according to Schaefer. Mercedes deepened its ties with the British luxury carmaker last year.

