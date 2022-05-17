Mercedes G-Class EV will use silicon battery tech to boost range

BERLIN -- Mercedes-Benz will incorporate a new, highly energy-dense battery in its upcoming electric G-Class from 2025, a solution to the problem of how to power large electric cars without weighing them down with heavy batteries.

The battery, made by start-up Sila Nanotechnologies, uses silicon-based anodes and is 20 percent to 40 percent more energy dense than comparable cells currently available, Mercedes said.

Silicon provides an alternative to the more commonly used graphite, 70 percent of which comes from China. Tesla said in 2020 it would build up the use of silicon in its batteries.