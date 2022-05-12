Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 290,000 U.S. vehicles, issues a stop-drive notice

WASHINGTON — Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling more than 290,000 U.S. vehicles for a defect that might reduce brake performance or cause brake failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles, including some diesel and hybrid electric models, from the 2006 to 2012 model years.

Mercedes-Benz has issued a stop-drive notice for the affected vehicles.

The German luxury automaker said the function of the brake booster on those vehicles might be affected by corrosion in the joint area of the housing because of moisture accumulation, according to a safety recall report submitted May 11 to NHTSA.

"After extended time in the field and in conjunction with significant water exposure, this corrosion might lead to a leakage of the brake booster. In this case, the brake force support might be reduced, leading to an increase in the brake pedal forces required to decelerate the vehicle," the report said.

In rare cases of severe corrosion, brake failure might occur.

Continental Tire the Americas in Fort Mill, S.C., makes the brake booster, according to the report.

Mercedes-Benz told U.S. auto safety regulators it has confirmed there are no crashes, injuries or deaths related to the defect.

To fix the issue, dealers will inspect the brake booster housing for corrosion and might have those parts replaced, as necessary.

Dealers were notified Thursday. Vehicle owners will be notified by May 27.