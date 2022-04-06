Mazda launches a 4-pronged large-product platform

TOKYO — Mazda kicks off an upmarket portfolio shift that bets that bigger is better with a global blitz of new large-sized crossovers.

The strategy will begin unfolding this year in Europe and Japan with the launch of the new two-row CX-60. That model will be followed by two U.S.-focused stablemates, the CX-70 and CX-90 starting next year.

A three-row CX-80 is also in the mix, for Europe, Japan and other global markets.

Underpinning all the new nameplates is a large-vehicle platform that will sustain Mazda's electrification plan and its brand-building efforts through this decade and beyond.

The so-called large-product architecture has a newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform for vehicles sized above the recently introduced CX-50 made at Mazda's new plant in Alabama.

The new architecture supports all-wheel drive-setups and a range of powertrains that include turbocharged gasoline engines, a newly developed diesel engine, a 48-volt mild hybrid system and the company's first plug-in hybrid. Also on tap is a new eight-speed automatic transmission with a clutch instead of a torque converter for more responsive driving.