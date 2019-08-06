Maserati won't see profits until after product offensive starts in 2020

Maserati will count on a familiar executive and a new arrival to the team to fix the brand’s business.



Former boss Harald Wester returned to Maserati in late 2018. As CEO he will work closely with new CFO Davide Grasso, a marketing expert who Manley recruited from Nike.



Those two will oversee the debut of 10 new or refreshed products between 2020 and 2023.



Maserati’s revised portfolio that will include the launch of a new sports car as well as updates to the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and Levante SUV next year.



In 2021, Maserati plans to add an SUV below the Levante, a cabriolet version of the new sports car and the Granturismo coupe’s successor.

The GranCabrio and Quattroporte successors are due in 2022 while the next-generation Levante should launch in 2023.

Maserati’s new and revised models are expected to offer plug-in hybrid variants, FCA said.