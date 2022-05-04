Magna launches new advanced driver-assistance functions on 2022 Toyota Tundra amid tech push

Magna said the 2022 Toyota Tundra is equipped with a complete surround view system' that includes five cameras that 'provide a high-resolution view around the vehicle and assist the driver in various situations.'

Magna

Magna International Inc. said it launched new advanced driver-assistance functions on the 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup, a key development for the supplier giant as it looks to establish its position as vehicle automation grows.

In a Wednesday news release, Magna said the Tundra is equipped with a "complete surround view system" that includes five cameras that "provide a high-resolution view around the vehicle and assist the driver in various situations." It can provide a 3D image of the truck and its surroundings, giving the driver "greater reassurance when maneuvering the vehicle," Magna said.

Other functions provided by Magna include "semi-automated" trailer guidance, which Magna said can help the driver back a trailer into a desired location and a "see-through hood" feature that it said can allow drivers to look at what is under the hood of the truck to avoid dangerous obstacles in off-road settings.

The premiere of the new features on the Tundra comes as Magna, North America's largest auto supplier, aims to widen its advanced driver-assistance offerings in the coming years.

Magna ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with $32.6 billion in worldwide parts sales to automakers in 2020.

Related Article
Our 2021 list of top global and North American suppliers
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW anticipates more chip supplies in second half of the year
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW Wolfsburg press shop 2021 Web.jpg
VW anticipates more chip supplies in second half of the year
BMW, Mercedes, selling car-sharing business to Stellantis
BMW, Mercedes, selling car-sharing business to Stellantis
U.S. commits more than $3.1 billion to boost EV battery output
U.S. commits more than $3.1 billion to boost EV battery output
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-2-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive