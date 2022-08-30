Lucid plans to raise another $8 billion in new offering

Lucid filed for a mixed shelf offering, under which it may sell different types of securities in one or more separate offerings with the size, price and terms to be determined at the time of sale.

Lucid Group Inc. on Monday filed for a new offering of up to $8 billion as the luxury electric-vehicle maker looks to beef up working capital at a time when supply snarls have crimped its production.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $27 billion, halved its production forecast for EVs earlier this month, blaming supply chain and logistics challenges.

EV startups that promised to disrupt the automotive industry are now scrambling to keep a lid on costs and to bring vehicles to market, amid parts shortages and rising raw material prices.

The company's shares fell 7.5 percent to $14.96 on Tuesday afternoon -- adding to its 57.5 percent losses so far this year.

California-based Lucid, which went public via a shell company in 2021, had secured the $4.4 billion it needed until the end of 2022 but would not wait until then to raise more cash, CEO Peter Rawlinson told Reuters last year.

