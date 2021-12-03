Lucid must parlay early wins into lasting success

"We have had a great deal of activity recently, and we've been very excited by some of the awards coming our way," Zak Edson, Lucid's senior director of sales and service, told Automotive News. Among them: MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year award.

"We've been particularly excited being able to deliver cars to customers for the first time," Edson said. "Demand is in great shape, so a lot of what we're doing is executing our plan and ensuring that cars are coming out in sufficient volumes and quality to satisfy that demand."

Lucid said that reservations for the Air have surpassed 17,000, although none of those represent guaranteed sales. The company will finish production of the limited-run $169,000 Dream Edition, followed by the $139,000 Grand Touring. Next year, it will add the $95,000 Touring and the $77,400 Pure variants. Prices are before shipping and tax credits.

The automaker has focused mostly on the U.S. market with its retail studios, which support its direct-to-consumer model. But it also opened its first international location in Vancouver and is moving into Europe, the Middle East and China over the next two years, Lucid said.

While the Pure variant will bring the Air into more accessible luxury territory, current reservations represent a healthy mix of trims, Edson said. "We see strong demand for the Grand Touring. It's definitely not a case where everyone is coming in at the low end."