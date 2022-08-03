Lucid slashes 2022 production forecast after rough second quarter

Lucid continues to see strong demand for the Air, which ranges from $89,050 for the Pure trim, including shipping, to $180,650 for the Grand Touring Performance. Rawlinson said the automaker has over 37,000 reservations.

"I remain confident that we shall overcome these near-term challenges," the CEO added.

The weak production led Lucid to miss sales estimates, Bloomberg reported. Lucid pulled in just $97.3 million in revenue, well below the $147.5 million consensus compiled by Bloomberg. Its adjusted loss of $414.1 million, leaving out items including interest and taxes, compared with an average estimate of $410.7 million.

Lucid also said it ended the quarter with $4.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, “which is expected to fund the company well into 2023.”

Lucid shares fell in after-market trading Wednesday by about 10 percent.

In February, the Newark, Calif., startup reduced its forecast for 2022 production to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles — down 30 to 40 percent from its initial estimates of 20,000.



Lucid also announced the appointment of Steven David as senior vice president of operations, which it described as a new role in the company. David will oversee supply chain, logistics, manufacturing and quality, Lucid said. He most recently worked as head of component operations at Stellantis in Auburn Hills.