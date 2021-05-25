Lamborghini is not for sale, Audi says

Audi has no plans to sell Lamborghini, a spokesman for the carmaker said after European media reports about a 7.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion) offer for the sports-car brand.
"This is not the subject of any discussion within the group," he said. "Lamborghini is not for sale."
The Swiss Quantum Group, together with the British investment company Centricus, are planning to submit a “Letter of Intent” on Wednesday, according to Automobilwoche, the German affiliate of Automotive News. Quantum boss Rea Stark Rajcic founded the new sports car brand Piech Automotive two years ago with Anton Piech, the son of the former VW patriarch Ferdinand Piech.