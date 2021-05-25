Lamborghini is not for sale, Audi says

Audi has no plans to sell Lamborghini, a spokesman for the carmaker said after European media reports about a 7.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion) offer for the sports-car brand.

"This is not the subject of any discussion within the group," he said. "Lamborghini is not for sale."

The Swiss Quantum Group, together with the British investment company Centricus, are planning to submit a “Letter of Intent” on Wednesday, according to Automobilwoche, the German affiliate of Automotive News. Quantum boss Rea Stark Rajcic founded the new sports car brand Piech Automotive two years ago with Anton Piech, the son of the former VW patriarch Ferdinand Piech.

But the offer has little interest at parent Volkswagen Group and its Audi luxury unit.

Quantum is offering Lamborghini employees a five-year employment guarantee and is planning to take over the Italian carmaker's VW management team. After buying the brand, they want to enter into a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group.

In contrast to what is usually the case with such declarations of intent, the letter is only signed by Quantum and not by both parties.

CEO Herbert Diess actually flirted with a separation from the brand last year. But in December the board of directors called off the plans. Lamborghini will remain part of the group, the committee decided. Above all, the then works council head Bernd Osterloh opposed the separation. The topic is completely off the table, Audi boss Markus Duesmann in mid-April told Automobilwoche. Partial sales are also not up for discussion.

The UK motoring magazine Autocar also reported the offer on Tuesday.

VW Group owns Audi and Lamborghini. Audi is responsible for Lamborghini in the group's business structure.

Representatives of Centricus and Quantum Group were not immediately available for comment.

Automobilwoche and Reuters contributed to this report.

