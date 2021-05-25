Lamborghini is not for sale, Audi says

But the offer has little interest at parent Volkswagen Group and its Audi luxury unit.

Quantum is offering Lamborghini employees a five-year employment guarantee and is planning to take over the Italian carmaker's VW management team. After buying the brand, they want to enter into a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group.

In contrast to what is usually the case with such declarations of intent, the letter is only signed by Quantum and not by both parties.

CEO Herbert Diess actually flirted with a separation from the brand last year. But in December the board of directors called off the plans. Lamborghini will remain part of the group, the committee decided. Above all, the then works council head Bernd Osterloh opposed the separation. The topic is completely off the table, Audi boss Markus Duesmann in mid-April told Automobilwoche. Partial sales are also not up for discussion.

The UK motoring magazine Autocar also reported the offer on Tuesday.

VW Group owns Audi and Lamborghini. Audi is responsible for Lamborghini in the group's business structure.

Representatives of Centricus and Quantum Group were not immediately available for comment.

Automobilwoche and Reuters contributed to this report.