Lamborghini generates record first-half results as it prepares for Europe's energy crunch

The supercar brand's profit rose 70% as demand from wealthy customers boomed.

JOE WHITE
Reuters

The Urus crossover now accounts for 61 percent of sales.

Wealthy sports car enthusiasts powered Italian supercar brand Lamborghini to record first-half deliveries and profitability, but CEO Stephan Winkelmann said he is preparing for a challenging winter if Europe's energy crunch gets worse.

Lamborghini is banking natural gas to sustain operations during the winter should Russia carry through on threats to cut gas supplies to Western Europe.

The outgoing Italian government had put a priority on sustaining gas supplies to industry, Winkelmann said.

"We have no notice from the government that this is going to change," he said during a video conference with reporters.

Like other brands catering to the world's wealthiest consumers, Lamborghini is managing a disconnect between booming demand and severe turbulence in the broader global economy.

During the first half, booming demand won out:

  • Deliveries rose 4.9 percent to 5,090  
  • Revenue rose 31 percent to 1.3 billion euros
  • Profit jumped nearly 70 percent to 425 million euros.
  • Return on sales reached 31.9 percent

Lamborghini, which is part of Volkswagen Group's Audi business, has now become more of a high-performance, super luxury vehicle company than a sports car brand. The Urus crossover now accounts for 61 percent of sales, the company said in a statement.

Source: Audi Q2 results presentation

The Urus is Lamborghini's best-seller, with deliveries up 11 percent in the first half.

Lamborghini is now heading into a period of transition for its product line.

The company has said it will launch an all-electric model in 2028 that will be what Winkelmann called "a non-extreme" GT with four seats, designed to be a more forgiving drive than the brand's supercars.

Winkelmann said the challenge is to build an electric Lamborghini that can not only accelerate in a straight line, but take corners the way customers would expect.

"I think we can achieve this with the generation of batteries coming in," he said.

In the near term, Lamborghini will launch a successor to its Aventador sports car, and updates to the Urus crossover lineup.

The last Aventador sports car was built on July 27, Winkelmann said. Early next year, Lamborghini will launch a successor with a different name.

"It's getting harder to find new names," Winkelmann said.

Ferrari lifts full-year forecasts after strong Q2 results
