Lamborghini generates record first-half results as it prepares for Europe's energy crunch

Wealthy sports car enthusiasts powered Italian supercar brand Lamborghini to record first-half deliveries and profitability, but CEO Stephan Winkelmann said he is preparing for a challenging winter if Europe's energy crunch gets worse.

Lamborghini is banking natural gas to sustain operations during the winter should Russia carry through on threats to cut gas supplies to Western Europe.

The outgoing Italian government had put a priority on sustaining gas supplies to industry, Winkelmann said.

"We have no notice from the government that this is going to change," he said during a video conference with reporters.

Like other brands catering to the world's wealthiest consumers, Lamborghini is managing a disconnect between booming demand and severe turbulence in the broader global economy.