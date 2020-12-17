Lamborghini CEO sees stable sales next year after virus hit

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann

Lamborghini said its order intake suggests the Italian supercar maker can stabilize sales next year after they fell in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orders are piling up to a degree that the Volkswagen Group unit should at least match this year’s sales performance, unit chief Stephan Winkelmann said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“We have a good momentum,” said Winkelmann, who took charge of the business this month.

Lamborghini’s sales have dropped 14 percent in the first nine months amid factory and dealership closures, according to the most recent figures published by its German parent. Volkswagen this week announced it plans to maintain ownership of the Lamborghini brand.

Winkelmann, who also heads the Bugatti brand, said Lamborghini will work on electric and hybrid vehicles amid rising regulatory pressure to cut carbon emissions. The executive declined to comment on the details of planned models.

“It’s clear that electrification is part of my agenda here,” he said. Supercars will “have to match” upcoming legislation aimed at cutting emissions, he said.

