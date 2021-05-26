Lamborghini bidder Quantum makes innovation pitch to VW

Investor wants to create a luxury multi-brand platform, with Lamborghini 'at the heart'

Reuters

Quantum Group founding partner Rea Stark is also co-founder of Piech Automobile, which unveiled the Mark Zero electric coupe concept, shown, at the 2019 Geneva auto show.

BERLIN -- Switzerland's Quantum Group said its bid for Volkswagen Group's Lamborghini division could turn the sports-car brand into a "spearhead of innovation" in technology and clean energy.

The newly-established investor said on Wednesday its proposed acquisition "would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and ... would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group."

VW said on Tuesday that Lamborghini was not for sale, in response to a report that Quantum Group had, together with London-based Centricus Asset Management, bid 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to buy Lamborghini.

Quantum Group founding partner Rea Stark is also co-founder of Piech Automobile with Toni Piech, the son of former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, according to its website.

In a statement, Quantum Group said it wanted to create a luxury multibrand platform, with Lamborghini "at the heart of the vision to further develop brands into a sustainable future."

"The intention of the currently valid bid is to transform and strengthen the Lamborghini brand," Quantum Group said. "By consistently implementing new clean powertrain technologies and a groundbreaking user experience, Lamborghini would become a spearhead of innovation – consistent with the future needs of customers," it said.

